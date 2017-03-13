go

Kintbury pub evacuated after gas cylinder leak

Carbon dioxide leak in cellar

Jane Meredith

Jane Meredith

A KINTBURY pub was evacuated this afternoon (Mon), due to a leaking gas cylinder in the cellar.

Two pumps from Newbury Fire Station were sent to the scene at 2.30pm at The Dundas Arms, where a carbon dioxide cylinder was discovered leaking in the cellar.

High levels of CO2 were discovered in the cellar, according to firefighters at the scene.

The pub was evacuated and car park cordoned off.

No-one was hurt.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus closed off the venting cylinder and dispersed the gas using high pressure ventilation fans.

Firefighters left the scene at 4.30pm.

