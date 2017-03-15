Birds rescued from Sterling Cables tower

WORK on the Sterling Cables tower was temporarily halted last week to enable baby birds to be rescued.

Six pigeon chicks were removed from the tower on Tuesday after staff from the Corvid Dawn Wild Bird Sanctuary, based at the Red House in Marsh Benham, were alerted of the impending demolition of the site.

Founder Aimee Wallis said: “We had a call from a member of the public who was concerned about what was going to happen to the pigeons.

“We thought we’d go down and see if we could rescue as many as possible.”

Developer Amirantes will build 167 flats in place of the 250ft tower, which will be brought down in around two weeks time.

Miss Wallis, who has been rescuing birds for five years and set up the Marsh Benham sanctuary two years ago, said she had received a good response from workmen, who had learned a few things about pigeons.

“It was really interesting,” she said.

“The builders changed their opinion on pigeons, how they helped us win the war and that they are domesticated and can’t survive without us.”

Miss Wallis added that the tower had been solely occupied by the birds since it closed in the 1970s.

“It was really good to go in and get those six babies out,” she said, adding that some areas were dangerous to reach and not all of the chicks could be saved.

“Hopefully the fledglings will be flying by the time it comes down,” she said.

“It will be sad when the building goes, they will have to spread out around the town.”

She said that chicks would go to nice homes as companions and pets and that pigeons were “friendly and affectionate” birds.

Miss Wallis said the builders would stay in touch with the sanctuary to see if any more chicks could be saved before the demolition takes place.

