Newbury MP Richard Benyon questions Chancellor's u-turn over tax hike for self employed

'Where will the money for social care come from?'

NEWBURY MP Richard Benyon is set to question the Government on how it intends to plug the funding gap in social care services after Chancellor Philip Hammond's spectacular u-turn today (Wednesday) on plans to increase taxes on the self employed.

The Chancellor announced he would scrap controversial proposals to increase the rate for Class 4 National Insurance Contributions (NICS) following a backlash from Tory backbenchers.

The move was considered as a breaking of a 2015 manifesto pledge when Mr Hammond revealed the plans during last week's Budget.

However, in a letter to Tory MPs today the Chancellor said there would be no increase in Class 4 NICS in this parliament. 

The funds raised through the tax increase had been intended to go towards social services, however questions will now be raised as to how the funding will be generated.

Mr Benyon told the Newbury Weekly News: "I wanted more money for social care.

"We were living in the European Union at the time the manifesto was written and the difficulty we are facing in social care now was not apparent.

"I respect him for listening to colleagues but what we need to make sure is that we are getting the money and alot of people will want to know where it's going to come from." 

  • EugeneStryker

    15/03/2017 - 14:02

    I think NWN needs to find a stock image of a chocolate teapot if Benyon is going to continue to get so many column inches. The best way to solve the issues surrounding the NHS and Social Care (and many other areas including Education) would be to prevent politicians getting involved and allow the experts, ie. those running the services, to create the provision that most of us will need at some point in our lives. Having said that and with the caveat of not being an expert: in 1948 the NHS got hospitals and local councils social care. Scrap that and have them as 1 service and fund through general taxation. Care routes would be simplified and different bodies would not be arguing about who pays for what. Reduce the cost of prescriptions but remove most the exemptions, increase NI for the most wealthy, limit winter fuel allowances and free TV licences for all but the least well off - that's about £6bn right there not including the efficiency savings of having just 1 service.

    Reply

