Pretty Penny seeks active family home

A PRETTY four-legged youngster is busy sniffing out an active new home.

Looking for human pals to accompany her on an adventure, one year-old crossbreed, Penny, loves lengthy walks and exploring hedgerows.

Nicki Barrow, rehoming centre Manager at Dogs Trust Newbury, said:

“Penny has been busy making four-legged friends at the rehoming centre and could potentially live with a calm, larger male dog who can help show her the ropes; although she could not live with cats.”

“This loveable crossbreed would be best suited to an active, teenage family with a secure garden. She loves human company so much that she dislikes being left, so she would need her new adopters to be around for most of the time. Penny would benefit from continued positive reward-based training.”

“Penny can be rather worried by new people, until she gets to know you.”

If you are interested in offering Penny a loving home, then please call Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk.

The Dogs Trust Newbury re-homing centre is located at Plumb’s Farm, Hamstead Marshall, Newbury, Berks, RG20 0HR.

The trust also has a fundraising charity shop in Newbury town centre, in Northbrook Street near the Clock Tower. Donations/unwanted items from a spring clear-out welcome, open Monday to Saturday 9am to 5pm, telephone 01635 38509.

Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and cares for over 15,000 stray and abandoned dogs each year through its network of 20 Rehoming Centres across the UK and one in Ireland.