go

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......

IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, a Good Samaritan couple are violently robbed by the balaclava-clad drug addict they tried to help.

In other news, West Berkshire businesses could benefit from more than half a million pounds in Government business rates relief.

Also this week, the conclusion of an investigation into whether Greenham Parish Council misspent a £420,000 Government grant has been revealed.

Meanwhile, a man who messed in his police cell blamed police who sat on his stomach.

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, the town mourns for veteran Tutti Day ‘Orangeman’ Paul Lewington.

Plus, police respond to the furore caused by an announcement that they would no longer routinely attend shoplifting instances involving goods worth less than £100.

In Thatcham this week, the town could be placed under surveillance once again. 

And on the Hampshire pages, two Baughurst villagers were among a sea of protesters who marched on Parliament last week to object to women’s pension injustices. 

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Police appeal after man approaches nine-year-old girl in Hermitage

Police appeal after man approaches nine-year-old girl in Hermitage

Man who approached nine-year-old in Hermitage was off-duty officer, police confirm

Man who approached nine-year-old in Hermitage was off-duty officer, police confirm

Employee swindled Newbury store out of £10,000

Court

Two Newbury firms named in top 100 companies to work for

Two Newbury firms named in top 100 companies to work for

News

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......
News

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......

 
All welcome to mental health initiative meeting this evening
News

All welcome to launch of mental health partnership this evening

Brighter Berkshire project praised in Commons by PM

 
News

Don't myth this year's Newbury Carnival

 
News

A339 link road could be open by end of next week

1comment

 
News

Newbury MP Richard Benyon questions Chancellor's U-turn over tax hike for self employed

1comment

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33