IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, a Good Samaritan couple are violently robbed by the balaclava-clad drug addict they tried to help.

In other news, West Berkshire businesses could benefit from more than half a million pounds in Government business rates relief.

Also this week, the conclusion of an investigation into whether Greenham Parish Council misspent a £420,000 Government grant has been revealed.

Meanwhile, a man who messed in his police cell blamed police who sat on his stomach.

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, the town mourns for veteran Tutti Day ‘Orangeman’ Paul Lewington.

Plus, police respond to the furore caused by an announcement that they would no longer routinely attend shoplifting instances involving goods worth less than £100.

In Thatcham this week, the town could be placed under surveillance once again.

And on the Hampshire pages, two Baughurst villagers were among a sea of protesters who marched on Parliament last week to object to women’s pension injustices.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.