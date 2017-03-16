A339 link road could be open by end of next week

A NEW link road connecting the A339 to the London Road Industrial Estate is set to open by the end of next week.

There has been disruption and off-peak lane closures on the main route through the town for the past 12 months while the new multi-million pound road is constructed.

Contractors have been working on West Berkshire Council’s scheme to widen the A339 and connect the new junction with Fleming Road.

The road is part of a controversial wider plan to redevelop the industrial estate and build new office space, healthcare and community facilities, a 100-room hotel and a mix of apartments and houses.

In recent weeks, traffic lights have been installed at the new junction and the footpath resurfacing and white line painting along the A339 has been completed.

Kerb-laying, road construction, surfacing works and fencing works have also been taking place in Fleming Road ahead of the opening.

The council says it expects the bridge refurbishment works on the A339 to be completed by the end of the week.

A spokeswoman for the council, Peta Stoddart-Crompton, said: “We are still working towards finishing the roadworks at some point during the week commencing March 20, but cannot yet confirm the exact day.

“Incidentally, there will be one more day where lane closures are needed on the A339 – this will be Tuesday, March 21, so that various corrective and finishing-off work on can be undertaken both sides of the carriageway.

“As soon as the road construction and traffic light set-up are complete, the road will open to traffic.

“We will be writing to all the businesses on the London Road Industrial Estate to update them by the end of the week.”

The regeneration of the London Road Industrial Estate is seen as a key objective by the council.