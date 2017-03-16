Don't myth this year's Newbury Carnival

THE 2017 Newbury Carnival looks set to be one to remember following the announcement of this year’s theme.

‘Myths and Legends’ has been chosen as the official theme after organisers asked the community to come up with suggestions.

Project manager for Newbury Carnival 2017, Ruth Walker, said: “We had lots of fun deciding on the parade theme from the brilliant ideas given to us.

“We hope that everyone will feel inspired to enter with all sorts of great ideas around the theme of ‘Myths and Legends’, which in addition to the traditional meaning, may include someone or something that can be described as a legend too.”

The winning theme was suggested by Falon Whiteley, via the carnival’s Facebook page, from 32 entries.

Newbury Carnival will hit the streets on Sunday, July 16, with entertainment starting from noon and the main parade at 2pm.

Booking for the carnival fete is now open for trade stallholders and people are advised to register early to secure a place.

Organisers said that community groups may book a stall free of charge before the end of May, but space cannot be guaranteed after this date.

The parade will start at 2pm from Pound Street and wind through Bartholomew Street, and Northbrook Street to the Clock Tower and Victoria Park.

So far, 15 groups have put their names forward for the parade and recent entries include the Harley Davidson’s Drive Through, Sue Ryder Charles Clore Unit, Razzamataz Theatre School, Interakt Dance School and Community, Kidstrument Musical Instrument Tuition, Thames Valley Kings Wheelchair Basketball Club, Abacus Day Nursery and Eddie Catz.

For more information, visit www.newburycarnival.info and parade bookings can be emailed to hello@newburycarnival.info

Fete bookings only to fete@newburycarnival.info