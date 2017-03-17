go

Newbury man caught with hunting knife in Tesco car park

The 38-year-old was in possession of weapon at Pinchington Lane store

John Garvey

Court

A NEWBURY man has been given a suspended prison sentence following an incident in a supermarket.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, February 28, was 38-year-old Daniel Stephen Loughnane, of Poplar Place.

He admitted using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence at Tesco in Pinchington Lane, Newbury, on February 10.

He further admitted possessing a hunting knife in the store car park on the same occasion.

Magistrates sentenced Mr Loughnane to six weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months. In addition, he was ordered to pay statutory victim services surcharge of £115 plus £85 costs.

  • grumpy

    17/03/2017 - 08:08

    Why suspended ??? :-(

    • rooter

      17/03/2017 - 11:11

      Every little helps...

