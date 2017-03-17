Sporty St Bart's recognised at Get Berkshire Active awards

SPORTY students and staff at a Newbury school have been recognised at the recent Get Berkshire Active Awards.

St Bartholomew’s School was crowned the winner in two categories at the ceremony in Reading earlier this month, picking up the Active Secondary School and the Volunteer of the Year awards.

St Bart’s achieved the Active Secondary School title through the wide variety of extra-curricular opportunities offered, which reach out to students of all ages and abilities.

The awards aim to recognise people and organisations across the county that have excelled in a sport or physical activity during the previous year.

Headteacher Julia Mortimore, said: “We were delighted to win these awards.

“Our thanks go to everyone who voted for St Bart’s in the Active Secondary School category.

“We offer extensive curriculum enrichment opportunities, which are varied and inclusive, helping to provide life skills for all our students.

“This award is a fantastic achievement and recognises all the activities available to our students and their participation in them.”

Clinching the title of Volunteer of the Year Award was sixth-form student Dan West (pictured).

The 16-year-old volunteers both in school and community sport.

“Dan’s contribution to sport is greatly valued and this award reflects his talent and ability,” said Ms Mortimore.

“At school he was selected as one of the Sports Ambassadors, during which time he helped to run various extra-curricular sports sessions.

“He also coaches Eton Fives to younger students in school and helps with the Newbury under-15 rugby team.

“Dan is fully deserving of this award.”