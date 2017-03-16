go

Thatcham man convicted of Newbury drug dealing

Sentence follows May police swoop on £800 cannabis stash

Jane Meredith

Jane Meredith

A THATCHAM man has been convicted of drug dealing after police swooped on a £800 stash of cannabis in Newbury earlier this year.

According to Thames Valley Police (TVP) Daniel Yeo of Tyne Way, was convicted on Friday at Reading Crown Court after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply the controlled class B drug, cannabis.

He was given an eight month sentence, suspended for 18 months, ordered to undertake rehabilitation and 100 hours unpaid work and was also placed under a two month curfew.

The sentence follows an incident on May 31 at 10pm at Howarth Court, Newbury where a police officer, acting on local reports of anti-social behaviour, attended the address.

The officer stopped and searched Mr Yeo at the property, who was acting suspiciously and found him in possession of £800 worth of cannabis.

Arresting officer, Sgt Damien Isherwood said:

“Drug dealers cause misery in our community for their own selfish financial gains.

My team and I are determined to stop drug dealing and anti-social behaviour in and around Howarth Court and the wider community. To do this we need the public’s help."

Anyone with information about suspected drug dealing should contact Crimestoppers telephone 0800 555 111.

 

Thatcham man convicted of drug dealing at Newbury address
