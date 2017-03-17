go

Crusaders in Royals goalkeeper swap

Legg recalled for first team duty so new boy Ward steps in

Phil Cannings

Reporter:

Phil Cannings

Contact:

Mobile

Crusaders in Royals goalkeeper swap

HUNGERFORD TOWN will be hoping that it is a case of like for like by drafting in Reading goalkeeper Lewis Ward after George Legg moved the other way to join Royals’ first team squad.

Legg, outstanding in Hungerford’s debut season in the Vanarama National League South, has been recalled from his season-long loan deal at Bulpit Lane by manager Jaap Stam following injury to Aansi Jaakkola, and Legg has accompanied Reading north to cover for Ali Al-Habsi in the Friday night match at Sheffield Wednesday.

Reading have agreed to cover the loss by sending Hungerford another goalkeeping starlet with 20-year65rstufc old Lewis Ward joining The Crusaders’ promotion challenge for the run-in.

Ward spent last season on loan with Hermann Hreidersson’s Fylkir FC side in Iceland and this season has been on loan to Hungerford’s league rivals Margate.

Like Legg, he signed a new Royals contract last season and has been a regular in the club’s under 23 side. Recently Legg appeared in that team in a 5-1 defeat to Liverprool but impressed the Royals hierarchy, who have kept him under watch at Hungerford.

Ward meanwhile, will step straight into the Hungerford side for Saturday’s home game with Concord Rangers, when a special guest on the day will be Sir John Madejski.

Hungerford manager Bobby Wilkinson has tipped Legg to become a Premier Division goalkeeper and said: “I am so pleased for ‘Leggy.’ He deserves every success he gets now.

“I am gutted he is gone, but Lewis Ward is an unbelievable goalkeeper and now we need to move on and prepare for the weekend.”

Legg bid farewell by paying tribute to Wilkinson and Hungerford: “My time at Hungerford was brilliant.

“I really think the loan turned me from a boy into a man.”

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man who approached nine-year-old in Hermitage was off-duty officer, police confirm

Man who approached nine-year-old in Hermitage was off-duty officer, police confirm

Employee swindled Newbury store out of £10,000

Court

Two Newbury firms named in top 100 companies to work for

Two Newbury firms named in top 100 companies to work for

Thatcham man convicted of Newbury drug dealing

Thatcham man convicted of drug dealing at Newbury address

Sport

Home double the target for Crusaders
Sport

Home double the target for Crusaders

Saturday-Monday tests against Essex and Somerset form sides

 
Wila see off title rivals
Sport

Wila see off title rivals

Sunday win opens gap at the top of Newbury Netball League

 
Sport

Tadley out to shake off midweek defeat

 
Sport

Record master at the double

 
Sport

Penalty breaks Tadley's proud duck

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33