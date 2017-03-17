Crusaders in Royals goalkeeper swap

HUNGERFORD TOWN will be hoping that it is a case of like for like by drafting in Reading goalkeeper Lewis Ward after George Legg moved the other way to join Royals’ first team squad.

Legg, outstanding in Hungerford’s debut season in the Vanarama National League South, has been recalled from his season-long loan deal at Bulpit Lane by manager Jaap Stam following injury to Aansi Jaakkola, and Legg has accompanied Reading north to cover for Ali Al-Habsi in the Friday night match at Sheffield Wednesday.

Reading have agreed to cover the loss by sending Hungerford another goalkeeping starlet with 20-year65rstufc old Lewis Ward joining The Crusaders’ promotion challenge for the run-in.

Ward spent last season on loan with Hermann Hreidersson’s Fylkir FC side in Iceland and this season has been on loan to Hungerford’s league rivals Margate.

Like Legg, he signed a new Royals contract last season and has been a regular in the club’s under 23 side. Recently Legg appeared in that team in a 5-1 defeat to Liverprool but impressed the Royals hierarchy, who have kept him under watch at Hungerford.

Ward meanwhile, will step straight into the Hungerford side for Saturday’s home game with Concord Rangers, when a special guest on the day will be Sir John Madejski.

Hungerford manager Bobby Wilkinson has tipped Legg to become a Premier Division goalkeeper and said: “I am so pleased for ‘Leggy.’ He deserves every success he gets now.

“I am gutted he is gone, but Lewis Ward is an unbelievable goalkeeper and now we need to move on and prepare for the weekend.”

Legg bid farewell by paying tribute to Wilkinson and Hungerford: “My time at Hungerford was brilliant.

“I really think the loan turned me from a boy into a man.”