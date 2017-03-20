Business thanked for support at Castle School's Post-16 event

NEWBURY MP Richard Benyon and mayor Julian Swift-Hook supported a special event at a Newbury school on Friday.

The Castle School, in Monks Lane, hosted a third annual celebratory event to mark the school’s World of Work programme.

The scheme aims to maximise pupils’ future employability by giving them as much interaction as possible with the workplace.

Held at the Castle School Post-16 Unit, guests included representatives of local employers who contributed to the programme.

Certificates were presented to Boots, Tesco Metro and Herongate Leisure Centre in recognition of their support.

Donnington Valley Hotel & Spa was also recognised with a special certificate for its outstanding commitment to work experience student, Luke, who is now a paid member of their staff.

Luke, who presented Donnington Valley with its certificate said: “I’m so grateful that Donnington Valley have offered me a job.

“It means a lot to me and my family.

“My parents, grandparents and teachers are so proud of me.

“I feel more independent and confident. It proves that I am a proper adult. Thank you to Emma and all the team at Donnington Valley for giving me this opportunity.”

James Whybra, the school’s head of post-16, said: “We are passionate about supporting our students into employment, but we could not do this without the support of local businesses.

“I am so proud to see our students as they go through their personal journey towards employment.”

The Castle School, which caters for students with learning disabilities, has a vision that any pupil with the desire and drive to gain employment, can.

For more information about the Castle School or the World of Work programme contact Louisa McClure or telephone Nicola Hall on (01635) 516424.