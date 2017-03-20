go

Business thanked for support at Castle School's Post-16 event

School marks World of Work programme

Jane Meredith

Reporter:

Jane Meredith

Contact:

01635 886637

MP and mayor at Castle School's Post-16 event

NEWBURY MP Richard Benyon and mayor Julian Swift-Hook supported a special event at a Newbury school on Friday.

The Castle School, in Monks Lane, hosted a third annual celebratory event to mark the school’s World of Work programme.

The scheme aims to maximise pupils’ future employability by giving them as much interaction as possible with the workplace.

Held at the Castle School Post-16 Unit, guests included representatives of local employers who contributed to the programme.

Certificates were presented to Boots, Tesco Metro and Herongate Leisure Centre in recognition of their support. 

Donnington Valley Hotel & Spa was also recognised with a special certificate for its outstanding commitment to work experience student, Luke, who is now a paid member of their staff.

Luke, who presented Donnington Valley with its certificate said: “I’m so grateful that Donnington Valley have offered me a job.

“It means a lot to me and my family.

“My parents, grandparents and teachers are so proud of me.

“I feel more independent and confident. It proves that I am a proper adult. Thank you to Emma and all the team at Donnington Valley for giving me this opportunity.”

James Whybra, the school’s head of post-16, said: “We are passionate about supporting our students into employment, but we could not do this without the support of local businesses.

“I am so proud to see our students as they go through their personal journey towards employment.”

The Castle School, which caters for students with learning disabilities, has a vision that any pupil with the desire and drive to gain employment, can.

For more information about the Castle School or the World of Work programme contact Louisa McClure or telephone Nicola Hall on  (01635) 516424.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Thatcham man convicted of Newbury drug dealing

Thatcham man convicted of drug dealing at Newbury address

Newbury man and his dog take prize at Crufts

Newbury man and his dog take prize at Crufts

Could Donald Trump save the Greenham Control Tower project?

Could Donald Trump save the Greenham Control Tower project?

Newbury man caught with hunting knife in Tesco car park

Newbury man caught with hunting knife in Tesco car park

News

Westminster Blog: Park homes, homelessness, agriculture and Brexit
News

Westminster Blog: Park homes, homelessness, agriculture and Brexit

Newbury MP Richard Benyon on his week in Parliament

1comment

 
MP and mayor at Castle School's Post-16 event
News

Business thanked for support at Castle School's Post-16 event

School marks World of Work programme

 
News

No arrests in probe into racist posters put up in Newbury

 
News

'Lowest of the low' - man who robbed his Good Samaritans

1comment

 
Thatcham

Domino's plan for Thatcham approved

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33