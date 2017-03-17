Willows pupils celebrate opening of new library

CHILDREN at the Willows Primary School celebrated the opening of the school's new library in spectacular fancy-dress fashion this morning.

Children's author Simon Murray cut the ribbon to declare the facility open marking the completion of the three-year Library project.

Headteacher Alexandra Butler said: "The children are absolutely delighted to have their library back and are very excited about using the space every week. Having access to the library will really help the children improve their love for reading."

To mark the occasion a special celebration cake and reading-themed cup cakes were made for all 420 children by school caterers ISS, depicting the school's owl logo.

The opening was linked to the school's delayed world book day celebration, allowing the children to enjoy dressing up as their favourite book character.

Head of school, Mike Steer said: "Simon had all the children captivated with his Icky Doo Dah illustrations.

"They couldn't wait to get back to class and draw their own. It’s great to see them enthused about being authors and illustrators themselves."