Newbury man and his dog take prize at Crufts

IT proved to be a day to remember for one Newbury man after his five-year-old border collie, Fame, put her best paw forward to claim a prestigious prize at Crufts 2017.

One of 22,000 dogs at Birmingham’s NEC for the world’s largest canine show, Fame took a starring role alongside owner Dave Munnings, emerging victorious in the large category of the Singles Agility ABC competition.

Presented by the Kennel Club, this year’s Crufts marked the 126th running of the show, which attracts dogs and owners from all over the world, as well as thousands of visitors over the course of the four days.

And, after enjoying their moment in the spotlight, agility trainer and owner of Q-Me Agility, Mr Munnings, could not have been more delighted with Fame’s performance.

“I’m very excited and it’s about time she won,” said the 34-year-old. “She’s a cool dog, she’s just the best and she really deserves it.

“She’s been a bit unlucky in the past, so I’m very happy she managed to go clear and show everyone just how good she is.

“It was so hot in there – I was sweating like a pig – but it was good fun, a good crowd and a long day.

“I ran first and the crowd were less excited, certainly less than for the last dog, but it was still just amazing.”