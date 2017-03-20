go

No arrests in probe into racist posters put up in Newbury

Offensive 'White zone' flyers were posted in November

Racist posters removed from two locations in Newbury

THE search for people who posted racist flyers in Newbury has been shelved. 

Flyers advocating ‘white zones’ were removed from Chestnut Crescent and the A4 underpass leading to Almond Avenue after being reported to police in November last year.

The posters were linked to National Action, a neo-Nazi British nationalist youth movement, and depicted a young masked white man adopting a ‘Hitler salute’. 

When asked for an update on the investigation, Thames Valley Police said that nobody had been arrested. 

Spokeswoman Hannah Jones said: “Following officers’ enquiries, no further posters or stickers had been issued and the case was filed pending any further information coming to light.” 

National Action, proscribed as a terrorist organisation by the Government last year, had said on its website that it was a growing community of young nationalists in the United Kingdom, “united in a mission to save our race and generation”.

The appearance of the posters was met with disgust by Newbury MP Richard Benyon, Northcroft councillor Lynne Doherty and people posting on Newburytoday. 

Westminster Blog: Park homes, homelessness, agriculture and Brexit
Westminster Blog: Park homes, homelessness, agriculture and Brexit

Newbury MP Richard Benyon on his week in Parliament

MP and mayor at Castle School's Post-16 event
Business thanked for support at Castle School's Post-16 event

School marks World of Work programme

 
No arrests in probe into racist posters put up in Newbury

 
'Lowest of the low' - man who robbed his Good Samaritans

Domino's plan for Thatcham approved

 

