No arrests in probe into racist posters put up in Newbury

THE search for people who posted racist flyers in Newbury has been shelved.

Flyers advocating ‘white zones’ were removed from Chestnut Crescent and the A4 underpass leading to Almond Avenue after being reported to police in November last year.

The posters were linked to National Action, a neo-Nazi British nationalist youth movement, and depicted a young masked white man adopting a ‘Hitler salute’.

When asked for an update on the investigation, Thames Valley Police said that nobody had been arrested.

Spokeswoman Hannah Jones said: “Following officers’ enquiries, no further posters or stickers had been issued and the case was filed pending any further information coming to light.”

National Action, proscribed as a terrorist organisation by the Government last year, had said on its website that it was a growing community of young nationalists in the United Kingdom, “united in a mission to save our race and generation”.

The appearance of the posters was met with disgust by Newbury MP Richard Benyon, Northcroft councillor Lynne Doherty and people posting on Newburytoday.