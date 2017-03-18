go

Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

Air ambulance

NEWBURYTODAY.CO.UK is pleased to carry the results for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance Trust’s weekly lottery.

They work around the clock, every day of the year, to provide rapid medical help whatever the situation.

The air ambulance has responded to thousands of medical emergencies across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, saving dozens of lives each year.

£1,000

MRS ELIZABETH DAY, BRACKNELL

£250

MRS A SULTANOVIC, HIGH WYCOMBE

£25

MRS JOSEPHINA OLNEY, BERKHAMSTED

MRS M RICHARDSON, AYLESBURY

MS CAROLINE OTLEY, THATCHAM

THE WINNER WISHES TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS

MR A OSBORN, BRACKNELL

MRS GM COZENS, BANBURY

MRS GEORGINA EATON, READING

MR ROGER RENDLE, OXFORD

MRS W BYWATER, WANTAGE

MR AJ DURBIN, SLOUGH

For more details about the lottery and the Air Ambulance, contact 01494 578197 or visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk 

