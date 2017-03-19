Newbury runner organises charity bash

A NEWBURY man is going the extra mile to raise funds for cancer research as he prepares to take on the London Marathon in April.

Simon Hunt, of Cromwell Road, will be hitting the streets of the capital for his second London Marathon in two years – and in an effort to maximise his fundraising he has organised a charity evening at Newbury Football Club.

The 42-year-old must raise a minimum of £2,000 for his charity of choice, World Cancer Research UK, in order to run the race and is counting on the generosity of the Newbury public to help him reach the target.

“I’ve lost family and friends through cancer, as many people have, so it’s a charity that is quite close to my heart,” said Mr Hunt.

“It should be a great night at the football club.

“There’ll be a disco and we’ve organised an auction and a raffle with some great prizes from local businesses, so we’re hoping for a fantastic evening.”

Mr Hunt began running just two years ago as he embarked on his own journey to get more active and lose weight.

Since beginning his training for last year’s marathon he has shed more than five stone and successfully completed the gruelling marathon course in five hours and 47 minutes – raising £2,000 for charity in the process.

The determined Surrey County Council worker now hopes to not only smash his previous time (he is aiming to complete the course in under five hours), but also beat his previous fundraising efforts to provide a significant cash boost to the cancer charity.

“It’s been tough,” he admitted.

“I just wanted to get running again instead of sitting in the pub.

“And if I can do it, it shows that anyone can, you just need to get out there.

“I’ve dropped from 20 stone to 15 stone and now I want to raise as much money as possible for what is a great cause.”

The fundraiser will be held on Friday, March 31, at Newbury FC in Faraday Road from 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £5 with under 16s going free. For more information contact Mr Hunt on 07577 187398 or visit his justgiving page at www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/Simon-Hunt13

This year’s London Marathon will take place on April 23.