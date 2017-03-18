go

Mary Hare pupils make a splash with Olympic swimming champion at new pool opening

Facility marks end of successful £420,000 fundraising campaign

PUPILS at the Mary Hare School for deaf children made a splash last Wednesday as they celebrated the opening of their new swimming pool.

Following a successful fundraising campaign, the school welcomed Olympic swimming champion Duncan Goodhew MBE to mark the occasion.

After opening the pool, Mr Goodhew then stayed on to give the pupils some swimming tips.

The school’s Sink or Swim appeal raised a total of £423,000 through a range of fundraising events to fund the new state-of-the-art pool.

The new facility also features a ‘Pool Pod’ to help individuals with reduced mobility to get in and out of the water with ease.

School fundraiser Anne Munby said: “We are very grateful to all those who donated to make this possible, including many charitable trusts and foundations, such as the Greenham Common Trust, companies and our dedicated supporters, who have done amazing events to fundraise, including a 24-hour swim, open water events, parachute jumps and marathon runs.”

One pupil who will be making good use of the new facility is Martha Ryan in Year 11.

The swimmer has competed for both the City of Coventry Swimming Club and the West Midlands Disability swimming squad.

Speaking after the opening, Mrs Munby added: “Martha said how much she is looking forward to getting back into the water after the school pool was closed last autumn to carry out the work.

“On behalf of all the students, Martha thanked all who have made it possible.”

