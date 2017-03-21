Man adopted fake identity to groom girl, 14, for sex

A MAN caught with child pornography created a fake online identity in an attempt to groom a 14-year-old for sex.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 8, was 29-year-old Adrian James Boardman of Cavalier Close, Newbury.

He admitted possessing one category A image – the most extreme – on his mobile telephone on January 7 last year.

He further admitted making 26 category A images of children, making 35 category B images of children and making 157 images of category C.

All these offences were committed at Cavalier Close between July 27, 2015, and January 8 last year.

Finally, Mr Boardman admitted trying to incite a girl aged 14 to engage in sexual activity in West Berkshire on August 22, 2015.

Sarah Mackay, prosecuting, told the court: “This is a case, we suggest, that is not suitable to be sentenced in a magistrates’ court.

“There are a number of aggravating factors – the age and vulnerability of the child, the collection involved moving images and there is active involvement in a network or process that facilitates sharing of photographs.

“There was also a deliberate and systematic search for images portraying young children and some of them are category A images of sexual abuse of children.”

She said that the last charge involved him talking to a child online, posing as someone else, and indicating he wanted to engage in a sex act with her, and added: “Taken together, we say this is suitable only for the crown court.”

Mike Davis, defending, conceded: “He pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity but, given the number and nature of the images and the fact he went online posing as someone he was not, I accept that you are likely to send this to the crown court and I have advised him accordingly.

“We have to accept the reality of the situation.”

Mr Davis asked for pre-sentence reports to be prepared meanwhile, and added: “There’s an acknowledgement by him that he has a problem so the sooner probation meet him, the better, then we can start the process.”

Magistrates ordered pre-sentence reports to be prepared on an ‘all options’ basis and told Mr Boardman that his offences were so serious they considered he would need greater punishment than the maximum six months’ imprisonment they could impose.

Mr Boardman was released on unconditional bail until a date to be fixed for a sentencing hearing before a judge sitting at Reading Crown Court.