Sainsbury's gears up for Red Nose Day

RED Nose Day is back – and colleagues and customers from Sainsbury’s stores across West Berkshire will be fund-raising once again ahead of this year’s event next Friday.

Activities planned at the Newbury store in Hectors Way include a raffle, colleague bake sale, a ‘guess how many noses are in the bath’ competition and a performance by the Rock Choir.

Sainsbury’s Newbury store manager Rob Barnes said: “Our colleagues love getting involved with Red Nose Day fundraising and we’re all really proud to support such a great cause. There are some brilliant activities planned this year and we look forward to inviting customers to join in with the fun.”

Customers can now pick up one of the official red noses as well as other Red Nose Day merchandise to support Comic Relief.

This year, there are 10 red noses in special surprise bags. Well... nine red ones and an ultra rare silver one called ‘Frankinose’.

At least 60p from each £1 nose goes to make a real difference to ordinary people, living tough lives, in the UK and across Africa.

Other items on sale from Sainsbury’s for Red Nose Day include wristbands and badges, alongside brand new items including a mug and foldaway reusable bag.

Sainsbury’s has supported Comic Relief since 1999 and has raised more than £100m nationally for the charity to date.

Are you doing anything to raise money for Comic Relief? Email newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk and we’ll try and print as many as possible.