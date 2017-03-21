"Bitter disappointment" as 400 homes approved on appeal

Funding confirmed for £5.7m Newbury to Windsor cycle path
PLANS to build up to 401 homes around Vodafone's Newbury headquarters have been approved on appeal.
In a devastating blow to residents and West Berkshire Council the Planning Inspectorate has ruled that developer CEG can build the homes to the north and west of the A339 around Vodafone's HQ.
The council refused the scheme in 2015 as it felt that it did not adequately address the impact on local roads and education and was not included in the council’s housing plan.
But delays to the 2,000 development at Sandleford has seen the council's housing target slip and it admitted that it does not have a five-year housing supply without the development coming forward.
New evidence introduced at the appeal made it clear that the council was unlikely to defend its decision to refuse the application.
Indeed, the council withdrew all of its objections to the site at the appeal held in January this year and did not submit closing statements to the inquiry.
The Planning Inspectorate said that in December 2016 the council had a five year land supply but the Council could no longer demonstrate it. However, in allowing this appeal for 401 dwellings, the Inspector recognises that the Council will again be able to demonstrate a five year supply of housing land.
Speaking about the decision Councillor Hilary Cole, West Berkshire Council’s Executive Member for Planning said: “I’m bitterly disappointed by the Inspector’s ruling. We want to take a proactive, plan-led approach to planning to deliver new housing for local people and decisions like this undermine this stance.
"It is frustrating that the slow delivery of new housing by developers who already have planning permission has consequences for subsequent applications and makes decision-making that much harder. Despite the ruling today we remain committed to delivering more housing for our residents and making West Berkshire a desirable and affordable place in which to live, work and relax.”
For more reaction and analysis see the Newbury Weekly News, out on Thursday.
PhilW
21/03/2017 - 14:02
It's all very well that Hilary Cole expresses her disappointment - but it was her department at WBC that caved in and failed to offer any objections to the inspector. So now we will have these 400 houses as well as the 4000+ already approved at the Racecourse, Sandleford etc.
Reply
JonnyRoberts87
21/03/2017 - 13:01
The missing question in all of this is how many will be genuinely affordable to local people looking to buy first time or progress from a flat to a 3 bed? Suspect most will be £500,000+ 4 bed properties as usual
Reply
Basher
21/03/2017 - 12:12
Wonder if this may prompt Vodafone to get out of Newbury..............
Reply
Louise
21/03/2017 - 10:10
What's the point of local councillors + councils if Central Government's Planning Inspectorate always has last word and often reverses local democracy?
Reply
NoisyNortherner
21/03/2017 - 11:11
I think the point behind this one was that without the development at Sandleford, the council wasn't able to demonstrate that they had a plan for more housing going forward. Without the ability to demonstrate this, the Planning Inspectorate took the decision out of their hands. There has to be a balance between the wants of the local community and the needs of the wider population. No housing application in a place like Newbury is going to go through completely unopposed, so it often comes down to which application is the least objectionable. In this case, agreeing to ~400 houses near VF HQ will likely have less of an impact than ~2,000 houses at Sandleford.
Reply
anorak
21/03/2017 - 12:12
So are you suggesting that the 2,000 houses at Sandleford will not now happen? I very much doubt that.
Reply
NoisyNortherner
21/03/2017 - 12:12
Not at all. I was merely suggesting that by virtue of the fact that the Sandleford proposal has reached an impasse at this point, the council are not able to demonstrate adequate housing supply. Sandleford may very well go ahead, but at the time of writing, it's not going anywhere from what I can remember.
Reply