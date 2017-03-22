Corn Exchange wants to convert Ladbrokes into learning centre

NEWBURY’S Corn Exchange is set to open its new learning centre in the adjacent Ladbrokes betting shop in the Market Place.

The new facility is likely to open in September, with an extended programme of cultural and creative activities.

These will include activities for under-fives and provide a base for Ageing Creatively, the centre’s programme for people aged 55 and over, as well as skills-based training for young people.

The Corn Exchange Trust has this week submitted plans to change the use to D2 for the betting shop to provide leisure classes and activities in the field of the visual and performing arts.

There is no parking or vehicle access to the site and the access for pedestrians will remain unchanged.

No physical changes are proposed to the inside or outside of the building under the application.

Ladbrokes employs 10 full-time and five part-time members of staff, but none are believed to be at risk of redundancy under the proposals.

The firm has two other outlets in Northbrook Street and London Road, Newbury.

When approached by the Newbury Weekly News, Ladbrokes declined to comment.