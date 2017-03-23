go

date 2017-03-23

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......

IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, hundreds of homes are to be built near Vodafone's HQ because of delays to the Sandleford Park development.

In other news, there's been an update on Donald Trump being asked to help the Greenham control tower project. 

Also this week, work to upgrade Theale station has been set back, again.

Meanwhile, a former Newbury man has been sworn in as the new governor of Jersey. 

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, there’s fresh doubt over the future of the town Post Office.

In Thatcham this week, a lack of investment in the town has been criticised. 

And on the Hampshire pages, staff and children at a Tadley children’s nursery have been celebrating their latest Ofsted rating. 

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

News

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......
