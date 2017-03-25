Gorgeous golden labrador seeking new home

A GORGEOUS golden labrador who is heaps of fun is seeking a new owner.

Two-year-old Mavis enjoys playing and running about. Mavis is looking for a patient owner who has plenty of time to dedicate to supporting her with positive reward-based training.

Nicki Barrow, Rehoming Centre manager at Dogs Trust Newbury, said:

“This lovely Lab is looking for an active and experienced adult-only home, ideally with a large secure garden so she can charge around and play. Mavis would prefer to be the only pet in the home; however she could potentially live with a playful and confident male dog who will help show her ropes. Marvellous Mavis is quite strong on the lead, so she would like her special someone to teach her how to walk nicely!”

If you would like to offer Mavis a ‘furever’ home, then please contact Dogs Trust Newbury, telephone 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk.

The Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre is located at Plumb’s Farm, Hamstead Marshall, Newbury, Berks, RG20 0HR.

The trust also has a fundraising charity shop in Newbury town centre, in Northbrook Street near the Clock Tower. Donate unwanted items from a spring clear-out, open Monday to Saturday 9am to 5pm, telephone 01635 38509.

Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and cares for over 15,000 stray and abandoned dogs each year through its network of 20 Rehoming Centres across the UK and one in Ireland.