Newbury MP locked in Parliament after 'terrorist attack'

THE House of Commons was this afternoon (3pm) the scene of a lock-down, after gun shots were heard in Westminster.

Police have confirmed the number of people who died in the incident has since mounted to four including an assailant shot dead by police at the scene, a police officer stabbed in the incident and two other people.

20 other people were injured, some seriously.

Newbury MP Richard Benyon earlier Tweeted he was among MPs locked inside Parliament following an attack police are since treating as terrorism, in which an armed man attempted to enter the House of Commons.

Mr Benyon told NewburyToday that he had walked through the gate just minutes before the attack.

“I came in just a couple of minutes before it happened at that gate. I didn’t hear anything but others said that people jumped through the barriers and over the gate and attacked a policeman. Shots were fired and there’s a man down," he said.

“I’m sitting here in the chamber. We’re in lock down which usually means they are worried about someone still on the premises or a secondary attack; but everyone is very calm.”

Mr Benyon said that he told his staff to stay in his office and to wait for the all clear to be given.

"There’s about 400 people sat in the chamber and we are well protected but the parliamentary estate is a very big rambling area and there are lots of nooks and crannies. It will take quite some time I imagine,” he said.

According to eye-witness reports on social media, several bodies were reported on Westminster Bridge after people were mowed down by a vehicle, which then crashed into railings outside Parliament.

Two people died, including a woman, with several other people seriously injured.

A police officer who was stabbed outside Parliament has since also reportedly died.

Parliament was suspended following the gun fire outside.

Commons Leader David Lidington told MPs an alleged assailant was shot by armed police.

It has also been reported that Teresa May was leaving Parliament as the incident unfolded and an alleged attacker possibly had a spotter, rushing the pavement to attack the Prime Minister.

Downing Street have since confirmed Mrs May was unharmed and who was seen being ushered into a silver Jaguar after the incident.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said police were called at approximately 2.40pm, and were treating it as a firearms incident.

Scotland Yard were also called.

A vehicle outside Parliament was believed to have a package attached, with bomb squad officers also called to the scene.

North West Hampshire MP Kit Malthouse‏ also earlier Tweeted:

"House in lockdown following shooting incident outside palace. All NW Hants team found and safe."

It is also thought that parties of schoolchildren were visiting parliament.

Occupants were safely escorted outside the parliamentary building around 4.30pm, however MPs remained under the lock down at 6.30pm within the House of Commons chamber.

At 5.30pm, armed police were seen combing the Palace of Westminster.

London tube stations afterwards closed included Westminster and Westminster Bridge.