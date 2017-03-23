Disruption to rail services looming on Sunday

DISRUPTION to rail services between Reading and London Paddington is looming on Sunday.

Works will see Network Rail complete the electrification of 12 miles of track west of London, prior to Great Western Railway introducing new electric services between Maidenhead and London Paddington in May and new Crossrail Elizabeth line services in 2018.

Until 1pm, Great Western Railway will operate diverted rail, or replacement bus services, between Reading and London Paddington.

Passengers are advised to check before they travel and plan their journeys to start after 1pm. Those with tickets for Sunday morning will be able to travel on any service on Sunday afternoon or evening.

Replacement bus services include Reading to Heathrow Airport, for Heathrow Connect or Heathrow Express services to Paddington.

Replacement buses will also run from Reading to Hillingdon to connect with London Underground Metropolitan line trains via Wembley Park to Baker Street, Central London.

For more details, visit www.gwr.com/travel-updates/check-your-journey.