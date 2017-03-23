Final works under way to repair Victoria Park

WORK is under way to complete the restoration of Newbury’s Victoria Park to its former glory.

The project to repair the Park Way pathway, fencing and walls, plus tree works, started this week.

Damage to the park occurred shortly after developer Costain conducted water extraction works when building the Parkway shopping centre’s underground car park in 2010.

The town council will use part of the £600,000 legal settlement from the developer to fund the repairs.

While the works are being carried out, the bus stop at Park Way will be moved towards the Camp Hopson car park.

Before the railings can be repaired, five trees which run along the Park Way fence line have to be removed.

The removal and repair of the railings started on Monday, March 20, prior to work being carried out on the wall.

The wall and pavement will be levelled and a reinforced bund will be constructed to shore up the wall. New semi-mature trees will be planted later this year.

Town council leader Dave Goff (Con, Clay Hill) said: “We are pleased to be finally on the way to completing all of the repairs in Victoria Park and are looking forward to the park being back to its former glory as the jewel in Newbury’s town centre.”