Shoplifter mocks court after sentencing

A CONVICTED shoplifter mocked magistrates when they fined him, telling them: “I don’t care. I’m going out robbing now.”

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, March 9, was Aaron William Wallin of Ewing Way, Newbury.

Anne Sawyer-Brandish, prosecuting, said officers arrested the 23-year-old after he walked from a Poundstretcher store without paying for the goods.

He admitted stealing household items together worth £10.98 in Newbury on December 23 last year.

He further admitted breaching a conditional discharge imposed for a public order offence in which he abused a customer of the Snooty Fox pub in Newbury and told them he had a knife.

He also has other previous convictions.

Mike Davis, defending, said: “It was a couple of days before Christmas and this was a misguided attempt to get his mother a present.

“I accept he doesn’t come out of this well on any viewing.

“However, he did co-operate fully with the officers and has pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.”

Magistrates revoked the conditional discharge and fined Mr Wallin a total of £100.

In addition he was ordered to pay £85 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £30.