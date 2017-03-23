Two lorries and a car involved in M4 collision

THE M4 near Hungerford was the scene of a collision involving two lorries and a car during the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

Following a call at 4.04am, several fire engines were sent to the M4 eastbound between Membury Services and junction 14/Shefford Woodlands, following a collision involving two HGVs and a car.

Fire crews from Hungerford, two more from Wiltshire and the heavy rescue unit from Dee Road, Tilehurst were mobilised.

Three casualties were confirmed by the fire service who made the scene safe before departing at 5.24am.

Ambulance and police update awaited.