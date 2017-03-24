go

Newbury firefighters hope for lots of support at charity car wash

Jane Meredith

Jane Meredith

NEWBURY firefighters are hoping for lots of local support at a charity fundraising car wash on Saturday.

Firefighters will be working up a lather at the Hawthorn Road station to raise funds for two charitable causes – West Berkshire Mencap and The Fire Fighters Charity.

Get your cars and vans sparkling for spring between 10am and 4pm, at Newbury Fire Station, suggested donation £5

