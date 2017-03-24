Narrowboat owner admits child porn offences

A narrowboat owner has been convicted of child pornography offences.

Colin Hobbs, who is well-known on the waterways of Newbury and Hungerford, appeared before a district judge at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, March 16.

He gave his address as a narrowboat currently moored off London Road, Newbury.

The 56-year-old admitted making four indecent photographs of a child in category A – the most serious.

He further admitted making 30 category C indecent images of children.

Both offences were committed at Canal Walk, Hungerford, between August 16, 2008, and June 11, 2015.

Ngaa Zivuku, prosecuting, offered to outline the details of the case but district judge Shomon Khan interjected, saying: “This is going to be a committal to the crown court for sentence, basically.”

Steve Molloy, defending, said: “This is a case where all the images had been deleted, but were effectively recovered.

“I concede the starting point is one year’s custody for the category A images.

“I submit that pre-sentence reports would be appropriate in this case.”

District judge Khan said: “I’m well aware that the crown court sometimes imposes a lengthy community service sentence. I’m not tying anyone’s hands, but I think it’s better to send this to the crown court.”

He told Mr Hobbs: “These are what we call ‘trigger’ offences.

“You will have heard of the Sex Offenders’ Register.

“These offences trigger your obligation now to give police your details.

“There’s a list of things you will have to do and this will last until you get sentenced, when it will be finalised.”

District judge Khan ordered pre-sentence reports to be prepared.

Mr Hobbs was released on bail until he is sentenced by a judge sitting at Reading Crown Court on a date to be fixed.