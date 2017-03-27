Tadley children's nursery rated outstanding

STAFF and children at a Tadley children’s nursery have been celebrating a glowing Ofsted report.

Tiny Town Kindergarten was rated ‘outstanding’ in all categories by Ofsted inspectors in a report published on March 10.

These included leadership and management, teaching, learning and assessment, personal development, behaviour and welfare and outcomes for children.

This is an improvement on the ‘good’ rating it received in 2014.

Managers Sarah Cole and Hannah Lucas said the nursery, in Mount Pleasant, was proud of the report.

They said: “To achieve an outstanding report, you need dedicated staff with a shared vision and families who trust and respect what you are aiming to achieve.

“We are so lucky at Tiny Town that we have that combination, along with children who are so enthusiastic to learn and so inspiring to be around.

“Thank you to staff, parents and, most importantly, the children, who make Tiny Town outstanding everyday.”

Inspectors said a sustained focus by the nursery manager on raising the quality of teaching across the staff team was evident.

Inspectors also noted that “children make rapid progress in their learning, especially in areas where they have made slow starts”.

During the inspection on February 21, records and procedures relating to safeguarding and risk assessment were examined, and procedures relating to the children’s welfare were discussed with the managers.

Managers ensured staff were well trained in child protection issues and were very clear and confident about how to address any concerns regarding children’s welfare.

Inspectors also noted that knowledgeable, experienced staff provided children with consistent praise and expectations for behaving positively.

The report says: “Children quickly understand what is expected of them and learn to share, co-operate and be kind to each other.”

During the visit, inspectors listened to and talked to the children, looked at their records and discussed the staff’s planning and evaluation of activities and exchange of information with parents.

They found that outcomes for children were high.

Older children were confident, self-assured and proud to take on new responsibilities and work as a team.

Inspectors also said that children displayed good manners, excellent management of their personal hygiene and were inquisitive to explore, experiment and learn.

To improve further the nursery was advised to enhance the outdoor area to challenge children who liked to be active outdoors.

The nursery employs seven members of staff and is open every weekday throughout the year, from 7.30am to 6pm.