Outstanding award for caring Eve

A NEWBURY woman who provides a valuable service to young people in the district has been recognised for her efforts.

Eve Hughes was selected from more than 100 national nominees to scoop the Outstanding Volunteer award at the Action for Children Stephenson Awards 2017.

Mrs Hughes volunteers nearly full-time to ensure that children receive the support they need.

She has been volunteering with the Here4me project, based at the Thatcham Children’s Centre in Park Lane, for more than six years.

The project sees adults act as an advocate for young people and provides a befriending service to a child or young person in care, while helping them have a say in decisions made about their lives.

The charity said: “Once Eve starts working with a young person, she will stay a constant figure in their lives for as long as they would like her to.

“Eve always puts the young people first and often changes her own plans at the last minute to be able to support a young person.”

Mrs Hughes was presented with her award by the chairman of trustees of Action for Children, John O’Brien, in Southwark on Tuesday, March 15.

The Stephenson Awards, named after the charity’s founder Thomas Bowman Stephenson, celebrate the work of Action for Children volunteers in making a difference to the lives of children and their families.

Welcoming everyone to the event, Mr O’Brien said: “Everyone here today is typical of the people I meet everywhere.

“People do this job because they want to – they want to make a difference.

“It’s incredibly inspirational.

“Things are getting tougher in so many parts of the country.

“We are often the last organisation standing – providing the services we do, so the work you are doing at Action for Children is very important.”