No charges following teens' playground brawl

Police confirm no further action has been taken after arrests

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

FOUR teenagers arrested following a fight in a Newbury playground have not been charged. 

Police said that two boys were seen fighting in City Playground off Andover Road at around 3.10pm on Thursday, February 9.

The incident was reported to police and officers attended the scene.

A 15-year-old from Thatcham, a 15-year-old from Newbury, a 16-year-old from Newbury and a 15-year-old from Chieveley were all arrested on suspicion of affray and released on police bail. 

On Wednesday, a police spokeswoman, Hannah Jones, confirmed that no further action had been taken against the boys. 

