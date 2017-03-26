2017 Newbury Waterways Festival set to make a splash

THE 2017 Newbury Waterways Festival will bring a splash of colour to the canalside in July.

The Kennet and Avon Canal Trust will host the festival at Victoria Park in Newbury and the theme this year is Beatlemania.

The public can enjoy a spectacular display of colourful and decorated narrowboats on the towpath, while Victoria Park will be filled with stalls, activities, and entertainment for all the family.

With live music from the Acoustic Beatles Shambles, plus boat trips and a beer tent, the festival promises something for everyone.

The 2017 Newbury Waterways Festival will be held on Sunday. July 23, and entry is free.