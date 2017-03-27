go

Brimpton Primary School get active to support charity

Children take part in activities to raise money for Rainforest Alliance

CHILDREN at Brimpton Primary School have been getting active to support the work of the Rainforest Alliance.

The pupils who make up the school council chose the charity and organised the event themselves. 

They have so far raised £712 for their chosen charity.

The children were sponsored by family and friends to set personal bests against the clock in beanbag throwing, bench jumping, tennis ball bouncing and skipping.

“The children on the school council worked really hard to create and organise this event, so it is brilliant that it has been so successful,” said Nick O’Connell, the teacher who helps the school council.

The Rainforest Alliance is an international non-profit organisation that is working to conserve biodiversity and ensure sustainable livelihoods.

