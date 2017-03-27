go

West Berkshire Council celebrates £2.1m share of £11.6m Government grant

Cash for Children and Family Service supporting hundreds of vulnerable children

Jane Meredith

Reporter:

Jane Meredith

Contact:

01635 886637

Money

WEST Berkshire Council has been awarded a £2.1m share of an £11.6m Government grant.

The cash, from the Government’s Children’s Social Care Innovation Programme, will be used to bring groups of professionals together under one roof to provide support to parents whose problems with substance misuse, mental health and domestic abuse place children at risk of harm. 

West Berkshire’s Children and Family Service currently supports 968 children in need and their families, and the new teams will work with families, with the support of a clinical psychologist. 

The move will replicate the Hertfordshire Family Safe-guarding model in West Berkshire.

​Lynne Doherty, (Con Northcroft), West Berkshire’s executive member for children and family services, said: “This new model for child protection services accords well with West Berkshire’s values and improved practice.

“We are pleased to be considered a credible partner for this expansion.”   

It is hoped the new teams will be in place by September and based at the council offices in West Street, Newbury, and at Turnham’s Green, Calcot.

For more information  visit www.hertsfamilysafeguarding. co.uk

