Man who moved ambulance in Newbury appears in court

A MAN who moved an ambulance to free up a parking space in Newbury – unaware that someone was being treated inside – was trying to be a “Good Samaritan”.

Alan John Dale, 67, (pictured courtesy of ITV Meridian) released the handbrake of the vehicle in Pelican Lane on December 29 last year.

But he was only trying to help a woman stuck in a car park, Reading Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday.

Magistrates heard that an ambulance had been called to treat a woman suffering from vertigo and “stroke-like symptoms”.

The court heard how the ambulance had been parked to try and avoid causing any problems for other motorists.

Despite this, around four cars became blocked in.

A woman and her child tried to exit the car park, saying in a statement that they had been unable to leave for 20 minutes. A small crowd had also gathered, with some people offering advice to help her out of the space.

Prosecuting, Hasrat Ali told the court: “Mr Dale arrived in his car and he decided that he would move the ambulance for that car to get out and he could then park his car in that space.”

Mrs Ali said Mr Dale then got in the ambulance and removed the handbrake, causing it to jolt between one and two metres backwards.

As a result, the court heard, the patient “jolted backward violently” and suffered further anxiety.

Paramedics then rushed out telling Mr Dale that he had no right to move the emergency vehicle.

“The result could have been fatal had they tried to inject the patient,” Mrs Ali said, “but as it was there were no further issues.”

