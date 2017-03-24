Vicious attack in Newbury - police appeal for help

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses or information following an incident of grievous bodily harm in Newbury last Thursday afternoon, March 16.



At around 2.45pm, a man in his forties was in Bartholomew Street when he was approached by a group of unknown males.

One of the males then punched him in the face, causing him to sustain a suspected broken jaw which required hospital treatment.

There is currently no description of the offender, other than him being male.

Investigating officer, Sgt Robert Carberry from Newbury Police Station, said: “The victim of this assault is now having to receive specialist treatment on his jaw, due to the injuries sustained.

"This incident took place in broad daylight within the town centre, and we are urging anyone who witnessed it to please come forward.

"If anyone has any information that could assist with the investigation, please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101, quoting incident number 43170078205."

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.