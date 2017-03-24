Two instances of fraud reported in Thatcham

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information after two incidents of attempted fraud in Thatcham.

On 16 March, two separate victims; one a 67 year-old woman from Coombe Court and the other a 45 year-old woman from Hollywell Court, received phone calls from people identifying themselves as being from the Ministry of Justice claims department.

The offenders have stated that the individuals are owed £2500 from their bank. In order for the victims to receive the money, they offenders requested that the victims pay £150 tax, payable in iTunes vouchers or Neosurf vouchers.

The offenders said they would accept the serial numbers of the vouchers over the phone in lieu of payment, or that they would attend the victims’ addresses to collect the vouchers.

Police advise that neither they nor banks would never ask for a PIN or send a courier to collect your card or cash.

The force has advised people to warn elderly relatives or friends of the scam.

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference 'URN 797 16/3 and URN 1022 16/3', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.