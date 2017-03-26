Council leader succumbs to injuries in hospital

THE leader of West Berkshire Council, Roger Croft, has died, it was announced today (Sunday).

He was 70 years old.

Mr Croft succumbed to injuries sustained in a car crash in France on February 13 which claimed the life of his wife.

Newbury MP Richard Benyon, a fellow Conservative and friend of Mr Croft, said: "This is a tragedy for his family. His children have now lost both parents in tragic circumstances.

"It's doubly sad because Roger had planned to retire as leader of the council in a year or two in order to see more of his family."

He added: "Roger was a joy to work with - he was so very committed; determined and utterly unyielding in his desire to get the best for the people of West Berkshire.

"He managed to lead a large group of people with diverse opinions and different priorities and still remain popular with everyone."

Mr Benyon went on: "Personally, I'm feeling shattered by this sad news."

