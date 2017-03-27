The search is on for the area's best young photographers

AN iPad and new phones are up for grabs as the Newbury Weekly News prepares to launch its hunt for the district’s best young photographers.

The competition is open to children from school years 5 to 13 and aims to encourage youngsters to get involved in photography. The theme is ‘My Town’ and it is hoped that entrants will let their imaginations run wild as they chose one image that best illustrates how they see the town or village that they live in.

The competition runs throughout April and all entries will be published in a special supplement in the Newbury Weekly News on Thursday, June 8, with the winners announced the following week.

More details can be found in this week's Newbury Weekly News, which is out on Thursday, and online later this week.