Andover Road residents' fury over inconsiderate parking

RESIDENTS in Wash Common have slammed West Berkshire Council for its “failure” to prevent their once-quiet streets becoming regularly clogged with parked cars.

Families in Falkland Road and Andover Road say they are often unable to leave their homes as customers of the nearby Sainsbury’s Local store park across their driveways.

Despite claiming the level of inconsiderate parking has become so bad that the road is now a danger, the residents have been told by West Berkshire Council that action will not be taken.

Suzie Barnett, who lives opposite the petrol station in Andover Road, said she is often unable to leave her home as her driveway is blocked and there have been times when she has not been able to pick her son up from pre-school.

“It’s just been a nightmare since the petrol station opened,” she said.

“I’ve been threatened and all sorts when I’ve asked people to not park their cars across the drive.

“When I couldn’t get out to pick my son up, the pre-school manager had to bring him home.

“I know it’s a public road, but since Sainsbury’s opened its almost unbearable.

“We have got a dropped kerb, but people still park across it and block it.

“We also have to put up with the delivery lorries parking along Falkland Road and on Andover Road blocking traffic – it’s just horrendous.”

The problem is worst when the petrol station forecourt is closed during fuel deliveries, but the store remains open.

“All we’re asking for is some sort of parking restrictions, although we’ve been told we can’t have permits because we all have driveways.”

West Berkshire councillor for Falkland ward, Adrian Edwards, said: “I’m aware of the problems, but I’m not sure what can be done.

“They could put double yellow lines down, but then they’re just moving the problem somewhere else.”