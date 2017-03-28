go

Firefighters called to blaze at Burghfield car paint business

Three pumps called to scene

Jane Meredith

Reporter:

Jane Meredith

Contact:

01635 886637

49-0106p-Young-Firefighters

FIREFIGHTERS were called out to a fire at a Burghfield car paint business yesterday (Mon) evening.

Three pumps, from Whitley Wood and Wokingham Road, Reading and a third from Hampshire were called at 8.30pm to James Lane.

An oven which heats paint in the preparation to use on cars had caught fire.

No-one was hurt.

Firefighters found the proprietors had disconnected the gas and electricity supplies to the oven and the fire was out on arrival.

Firefighters advised the proprietors to seek the advice of an engineer before departing at 9.15pm.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Vicious attack in Newbury - police appeal for help

police

Council leader succumbs to injuries

West Berkshire Council leader seriously injured in car crash

Newbury Post Office to move to new building next month

Newbury Post Office to move to new building next month

A339 link road finally complete

A339 link road opens

News

Firefighters called to blaze at Burghfield car paint business
News

Firefighters called to blaze at Burghfield car paint business

Three pumps called to scene

 
Jim steps in to save the (Tutti) day
All Districts

Jim steps in to save the (Tutti) day

He follows 'Uncle Dick' into historic role

 
Thatcham

Lack of investment in Thatcham criticised

 
News

A339 link road finally complete

10comments

 
News

Tributes paid to West Berkshire Council leader Roger Croft

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33