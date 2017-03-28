Firefighters called to blaze at Burghfield car paint business

FIREFIGHTERS were called out to a fire at a Burghfield car paint business yesterday (Mon) evening.

Three pumps, from Whitley Wood and Wokingham Road, Reading and a third from Hampshire were called at 8.30pm to James Lane.

An oven which heats paint in the preparation to use on cars had caught fire.

No-one was hurt.

Firefighters found the proprietors had disconnected the gas and electricity supplies to the oven and the fire was out on arrival.

Firefighters advised the proprietors to seek the advice of an engineer before departing at 9.15pm.