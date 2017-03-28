M4 Chieveley to Theale closed east and westbound this weekend

go

Jane Meredith

Jane Meredith

THE M4 between Chieveley and Theale will be fully closed this weekend – and from Friday night (March 31), due to bridge refurbishment work.

The M4 east and westbound carriageways, between junctions 13 (Chieveley) and 12 (Theale), will close from 9pm on Friday March 31.

This stretch of carriageway, east and westbound, will not re-open until 6am on Monday April 3, according to Highways England. A diversion will be in place via the A4.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes including the M40, M25, A34, A33 and A404.

Also, overnight Thursday March 30, the westbound M4 between junctions 12 and 13 will also be closed, between 10pm and 6am.  A diversion will be in place via the A4.

Narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit will also be in place, east and westbound between the M4 junctions 13/Chieveley and 12/Theale until August, due to bridge refurbishment.

Also on the M4 between junction 13/Chieveley, to junction 14/Hungerford, lane closures will be in place eastbound between 9pm and 6am, until Friday March 31, due to drainage work near Welford.

The M4 between junctions 11/Reading and 10/Wokingham sees a further closure westbound on Friday night - March 31, between 10pm and 6am, due to bridge works. A diversion will be in place via the A4.

  • boris

    28/03/2017 - 17:05

    Time to leave newbury this weekend

