Female door staff attacked after champagne binge

A NEWBURY man wept as his champagne-fuelled attack on a female door staff member was recounted in court.

Minutes before that, he had challenged a male doorman to a fight.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, March 16, was 24-year-old Maciej Sarecki, of Pound Street, Newbury.

Lesley Gilmore, prosecuting, said the incident happened outside the Kukui nightclub in Newbury town centre around 2am.

She added: “The victim, Julia Brewer, was working the door when she saw this defendant was stumbling on the stairs while clutching a bottle of champagne.

“He fell over and she caught him. She formed the opinion he was drunk and found him a bench outside the club to sit on while she went to find his friends.”

At that point, the court heard, Mr Sarecki approached a doorman named Mr Mann and told him: “I want to fight you.”

By now, magistrates were told, Ms Brewer had returned and asked Mr Sarecki to move on.

Ms Gilmore said: “He grabbed her wrist, squeezed and then twisted it.”

Ms Brewer cried out in pain but was unable to release her wrist from Mr Sarecki’s vice-like grip, the court was told.

Eventually others intervened and Mr Sarecki was arrested.

Photographs of Ms Brewer’s injured and swollen wrist were shown to the court.

Mr Sarecki answered “no comment" during an interview with police, the court heard, but he admitted assaulting Ms Brewer by beating her on December 31 last year.

He has no previous convictions and Belinda Knight, defending, said: “Being eastern European, he was overwhelmed with fear of what might happen to him in custody.

“He had been drinking champagne that night and can’t remember what happened.”

She said it was the first time Mr Sarecki had been for a night out without his long-term partner.

An emotional Mr Sarecki, who works full-time, told magistrates through a Polish interpreter of his remorse.

He was fined £100 and ordered to pay another £100 in compensation to Ms Brewer.

Finally, he was ordered to pay £50 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £30.