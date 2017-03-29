Children can make a splash at new puddle jumping event

CHILDREN will be making a splash at a new puddle jumping event in Market Place, Newbury, on Sunday, April 9.

Youngsters will be able to splash in puddles and sign up for puddle-jumping races, starting at 11.30am and 1.30pm.

They can also try the children’s welly wanging at 12.30pm or 2.30pm, in an event organised by Newbury Business Improvement District (BID) and sponsored by Kennet Shopping.

There will be a chance to enter a best-decorated wellington competition, to be judged at 11.30am, and family fun, including face-painting, hook-a-duck and children’s rides.

Freestyle splashing will take place from 11am to 11.30am, with puddle jumping races from 11.30am to noon.

They are: 11.30am-11.40am – ages three to four; 11.40am- 11.50am – ages five to seven; 11.50am-noon – ages eight to 10.