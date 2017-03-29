Plans to offer accommodation at Donnington pub are withdrawn

PLANS to provide overnight accommodation at The Fox and Hounds pub in Donnington have been withdrawn.

Last week, the Newbury Weekly News reported that an application had been submitted to replace an existing brick-built barn with seven en-suite bedrooms and an extension to the pub’s restaurant.

A design and access statement accompanying the application said the future of the pub is largely dependent on whether the plans are approved.

The statement added: “The pub was a viable business prior to the construction of the new A34 link road to the M4 in 1971.

“This diverted traffic and trade to the east and away from the pub.

“In 1998, the Newbury bypass was opened which left the pub isolated in an island surrounded by roads and dual carriageways.”

In 2014, the pub closed and was about to be boarded up when the Vine family purchased it from the brewery with a vision of turning round its fortunes.

It has since been completely refurbished.

It was also proposed to build a small extension to the restaurant, which would enable the dining area to be remodelled, and also provide a disabled toilet.

It is not yet clear why the application was withdrawn.