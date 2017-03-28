go

Jackdaw rescue in Shaw

Firefighters' busy day at 2 other incidents in Thatcham and Hungerford

Jane Meredith

Jane Meredith

NEWBURY firefighters attended three different incidents today (Tues) including a jackdaw rescue in Shaw.

One pump from Newbury fire station was called at 4.45pm to Stable Court, Shaw, where a jackdaw was trapped on a roof, stuck in wire near the guttering.

Firefighters climbed up a ladder to free the bird, which was handed over to the care of the RSPCA, also at the scene.

The bird was thought to have suffered an injured foot.

Firefighters left the scene at 5.15pm.

This morning, at 9.05am, both pumps from Newbury were called to a bathroom fire a a property in Park Street, Hungerford.

The fire, due to a spotlight directed on towels stacked on top of a cupboard, was out on arrival.

Two people at the property were unhurt.

Firefighters isolated the electrics before leaving after around 20 minutes.

This afternoon saw both pumps from Newbury called out again, at 4.30pm, to a small kitchen fire in Mount Road, Thatcham.

The blaze broke out after a pan on a hob ignited.

The occupants extinguished the fire by placing the pan in water.

No-one was hurt, with no other damage and firefighters left after ten minutes.

Jackdaw rescue in Shaw
