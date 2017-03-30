go

IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, West Berkshire reacts to the death of district council leader Roger Croft.

In other news, a man who moved an ambulance in Newbury to free up a parking space has appeared in court. 

Also this week, Newbury is being “held to ransom” by Sandleford Park developers as the development continues to stall.

Meanwhile, the district helped raise thousands of pounds for Comic Relief and we've got a report and pictures of your antics.  

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, it’s decision time for proposals to build 100 homes on land off the town’s Salisbury Road.

In Thatcham this week, the town council pays tribute to councilor Roger Croft.

And on the Hampshire pages, Woolton Hill villagers have bid a fond farewell to a GP who has served the local community for over three decades.

This week;s edition includes a free copy of our Out & About magazine, including a feature on the Thames Valley Kings along with food, health and home pieces plus competitions.  

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

M4 Chieveley to Theale closed east and westbound this weekend

Newbury Post Office to move to new building next month

Council leader succumbs to injuries

A339 link road finally complete

AWE Aldermaston, AWE, Atomic Weapons Establishment
AWE served with two improvement notices  by nuclear watchdog

Concerns about safety and licence compliance at two sites

 
West Berkshire protesters march in London

1comment

 
Female door staff attacked after champagne binge

 
Hermitage butchers to close after serving village for more than 100 years

 

